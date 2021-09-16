Lubbock Animal Services to Host Clear the Shelter Event Saturday

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Animal Services.

Lubbock Animal Services will host its fourth annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. All adoptions will be free. Clear the Shelters is a national event with more than 1,200 shelters participating. The event was created as a day of low cost or free adoptions to let every family be able to adopt a pet, and every pet find a home.

For questions, please contact LAS at lubbockanimalservices@mylubbock.us or call 806-775-2057.