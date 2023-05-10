LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Aquarium announced the ribbon cutting of the 1st phase of Discovery Trail Ocean Playground. The ribbon cutting is set to take place Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m. at 5116 29th Drive.

The ribbon cutting is dedicated to Jim White for his lifetime service to the Lubbock community and education.

White has led the Lubbock Aquarium building committee for four years as co-chair working on Land and Building Development, and Discovery Trail Development. He taught at Texas Tech University, Huckabee College of Architecture for 47 years.