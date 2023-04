LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Arboretum is set to host their first ever Dino Day Fun Run on Saturday, May 13. The run will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. It will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at 4111 University Avenue.

Participants can dress up as their favorite dinosaur to run on the 1/2 mile course. Participants can walk or run one lap or several, depending on fitness level.