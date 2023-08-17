LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced a $142 billion investment for Texas’ transportation infrastructure, said a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. The 2024 Unified Transportation Program includes $1.5 billion in funding in the Lubbock area.

The Lubbock area projects include $331 million to continue construction on Loop 88 in Lubbock county and $54.2 million to add passing lanes to US 285 in Castro and Hale counties. The press release included a $10 million investment to US 87 and SH 349 in Lamesa and Dawson County to widen the roadway and improve intersection safety as well as $35 million to build a new bridge in Friona on US 60 in Parmer County.

“Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network,” said Governor Abbott.

The record investment with TxDOT for transportation projects would enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity and preserve Texas roadways. This investment is a $25 billion increase from the previous year, said the press release.