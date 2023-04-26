LUBBOCK, Texas — Glenn Cochran, the CEO of Lubbock Area United Way, has announced his plans to retire. He has served as the organization’s President and CEO for 29 years.

“It has been a great honor to have had the opportunity to work with so many dedicated donors and volunteers, our team members at the office, and especially our Community Partners,” Cochran said. “They are the ones who put our mission into action every day and who make Lubbock a better place for all of us.”

United Way Board Chair Becky Palmer praised Cochran for the accomplishments achieved under his leadership.

“Glenn has been a solid leader for United Way and in the Lubbock community for nearly three decades. He has led this organization through many transitions and challenges during his tenure,” Palmer said.

Palmer will appoint a search committee and begin the process of selecting a new CEO. Cochran will remain with United Way until a new CEO is named.