LUBBOCK, Texas – Laura Pratt, an attorney at Sprouse Shrader Smith PLLC, was sworn in as president of the Texas Young Lawyers Association in June, according to a press release.

Pratt was elected in June 2022 and will serve as president from June 2023 to June 2024. The press release said she will be the first female president of TYLA from Lubbock.

“Lawyers are in a great position to serve their communities,” Pratt said, “TYLA has a rich

history of public service, and I am excited to be a part of that legacy.”

Pratt’s practice focuses on business and commercial litigation, including business disputes, oil and gas, eminent domain, public utility law, enforcement law and agricultural law. The press release said Pratt attended Texas Tech University School of Law.

After graduating, Pratt began her diverse legal career at The City of Lubbock practicing municipal law and specializing in environmental compliance and natural resources law.

The press release said Pratt held an executive director position for OneVoiceHome, a Lubbock non profit she co-founded in 2015 that supports survivors of sex trafficking.

Pratt lives in Lubbock with her husband, three children and dog, said the press release.