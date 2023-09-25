LUBBOCK, Texas – Cysili Quintanilla, 19, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Police were called to a bar on the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue for reports of multiple females fighting, court documents said. When officers arrived, two victims said they were attacked by two females, according to court documents.

Court documents stated the victims were fighting with Quintanilla and another suspect when two bar employees broke them up. The two suspects then got into a car together. Court documents said the driver of the vehicle, Quintanilla reversed the car towards the two victims and three witnesses. The group of five people had to move out of the path of the vehicle, said court documents.

Before leaving, Quintanilla told the bar manager, “I’ll run you mother * over too!” court documents said.

An officer located Quintanilla’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot, court documents said. Quintanilla admitted to putting the vehicle in reverse and driving towards people, according to court documents.

As of Monday, Quintanilla was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center with bonds totaling $175,000.