LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Batman and his Batmobile is set to make an appearance at Casas for CASA on May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and meet Batman and check out the Batmobile.

Casa for CASA will be held at Market Street at 98th and Quaker now through Wednesday, May 31. Anyone can purchase a raffle ticket for the opportunity to win a $3,500 Mastercard gift card, or a custom playhouse, doghouse, or storage building by local community members.

The drawing will be held Wednesday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. Attendance is not necessary to win.

Raffle tickets can be purchased here.