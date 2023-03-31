LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is to begin repairs next week on the I-27 bridges at 34th Street in Lubbock.

Work to replace bridge joins and make deck and concrete repairs is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 4 on the southbound bridge and will require the road to be reduced to one-lane of traffic.

On the week of April 10, crews will begin work on the northbound bridge. This will require lane closures and reducing northbound traffic down to one-lane. The repairs to the I-27 bridges are expected to take approximately four weeks complete, according to TXDOT.

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zones, as crews will be working in close proximity to traffic.

Lubbock area bridges included in the project are the south Loop 289 bridges at Quaker Avenue. Work on these bridges is expected to begin in early summer.