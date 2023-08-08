LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Lubbock families who faced “many obstacles” received a surprise on Tuesday morning and were told their rent was paid for the next 12 months after Lonestar Wealth Management partnered with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a goal of helping Americans in need.

On Tuesday, Mike Byers and Mark Groom of LoneStar Wealth Management surprised Ashley Griffin and Reynelda McDonald, as well as their families. LoneStar Wealth Management told them it will pay their rent for the next 12 months.

Ashley Griffin and Reynelda McDonald have faced many obstacles in their lives, said a press release. The two mothers have withstood poverty, homelessness, abuse, sexual assault and cancer. Both women continue to face additional obstacles today, said the release.

“Both families have been struggling financially over the last year to several years. When we

read their stories, we knew this was the time to help. Ashley and Reynelda deserve a hand up,

and we are pleased to give them that.” said Mike Byers, president of LoneStar Wealth

Management.