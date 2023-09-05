LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock toy store, Hobbytown on 82nd Street said it is “tired of being stolen from” on a social media post after two windows were “shot out” in the early hours of August 27.

The store manager detailed the cost to repair the two windows would be just over $3,000 and could take up to six weeks to fix.

The businesses said it donates “thousands to the community every year,” and pays “thousands” in annual taxes.

Hobbytown is tired of being stolen from and vandalized, it said. The owner explained this was the first time something like this had happened at the 82nd Street location, but the Frankford Avenue location was no strangers to it.

“It stops now,” the social media post said.

The store announced that it would press charges on every incident from now on.

The report from the Lubbock Police Department said security footage showed a white lifted pickup truck with black wheels driving west on 82nd Street at the same time the windows were shattered.

The store said the truck was an extended cab and had an underglow on the front only.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Lubbock Police Department at (806) 775-2865.