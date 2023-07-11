LUBBOCK, Texas – In early July, Absolute Hygienic Services said it was notified by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office that their service vehicle was found torched in a field off of County Road 7700.

The owners of Absolute Hygienic Services, Prisma Brito-DeAnda and Alfredo Lomeli were out of town when they learned the devastating news that one of the service vehicles had been stolen and torched. The two were previously cardiovascular surgical technicians before they started Absolute Hygienic Services, Prisma said. Their company was then built off of creating a cleaner, healthier life for their customers.

After being in business for nine years, one of their first goals for the business was “gone in a second,” Prisma said. The company started out with vans and as their services expanded, they were able to purchase a truck to meet their company’s needs.

Prisma says there is “no explanation” for the incident. Some of the equipment that could be taken off of the vehicle was taken off and left in front of the Absolute Hygienic Services offices. The vehicle was then hotwired, taken to a field and torched. Prisma said that the diesel and gas holder on the truck caused an explosion that could be seen on the ground when it was set on fire.

The destruction of the vehicle left Prisma and Alfredo devastated. They took so much time getting all the equipment bought and set up for the vehicle. Some equipment on the vehicle cost as much as $10,000, said Prisma.

The loss of the Absolute Hygienic Services service vehicle has been a setback for the company. Prisma said they had to use funds set aside to purchase a sign for their office building to put towards replacing their equipment. The company has had to postpone scheduling due to the incident, Prisma said.

Thankfully, with the help of a friend who has a company called TLC Power Washing in San Francisco, California, they were able to purchase a replacement vehicle. The company’s owner, Jose, has “always been helpful to them,” said Prisma.

“Small businesses thrive off of community,” Prisma said. The company is “thankful for the response from the community … it means so much to have the community support us,” Prisma said. The incident has taught the company the importance of “empathy and accountability” Prisma said. “We have always operated our business with accountability and offering honest services.” Prisma said. “Thank god material things can be replaced and thank god nothing happened to a technician.” Prisma said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office for updates on the case. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Lubbock Police Department Auto Theft Task Force.