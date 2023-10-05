LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday afternoon, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted its 24th annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff. Almost 100 teams competed in six cookoff categories: bloody mary, beans, pork ribs, brisket, dessert and a mystery challenge, pork belly.

Below are the teams that recieved top awards:

BLOODY MARY

West Texas Land Guys #2 West Texas Land Guys #1 Atmos Energy West Texas Land Guys #3 Outdoor Chef Gery Joy Health & Life Firetrol Protection Systems Great Plains Distributors #1 – Coors One Guy from Italy – University

BEANS

Terracon Hurricane Beach Car Wash Great Plains Distributors #2 – Dos Equis Lubbock Firefighters #1 Acme Electric Team #1 Outdoor Chef Overhead Door Co. #2 Caprock Behavioral Solutions Lubbock Firefighters #2

MYSTERY: PORK BELLY

Madewell Gaona House Flippers LLC Rosas Financial Solutions West Texas Land Guys #3 Texcraft, Inc. Southwest Bank Home Sweet Homan Wundertre Stewart & Stevenson

RIBS

Outdoor Chef Lubbock Firefighters #2 Lubbock County Texas Farm Bureau Great Plains Distributors #1 Coors Gaona House Flippers LLC Great Plains Distributors #2 Dos Equis Coca Cola Southwest Beverages #2 First United Bank Wundertre

BRISKET

Hurricane Beach Car Wash West Texas Land Guys #2 Lubbock Firefighters #2 Yates Flooring Center Impact Collision Center LBK Roofing LLC Atmos Energy South Plains Electric Cooperative Happy State Bank

DESSERT