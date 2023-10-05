LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday afternoon, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted its 24th annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff. Almost 100 teams competed in six cookoff categories: bloody mary, beans, pork ribs, brisket, dessert and a mystery challenge, pork belly.
Below are the teams that recieved top awards:
BLOODY MARY
- West Texas Land Guys #2
- West Texas Land Guys #1
- Atmos Energy
- West Texas Land Guys #3
- Outdoor Chef
- Gery Joy Health & Life
- Firetrol Protection Systems
- Great Plains Distributors #1 – Coors
- One Guy from Italy – University
BEANS
- Terracon
- Hurricane Beach Car Wash
- Great Plains Distributors #2 – Dos Equis
- Lubbock Firefighters #1
- Acme Electric Team #1
- Outdoor Chef
- Overhead Door Co. #2
- Caprock Behavioral Solutions
- Lubbock Firefighters #2
MYSTERY: PORK BELLY
- Madewell
- Gaona House Flippers LLC
- Rosas Financial Solutions
- West Texas Land Guys #3
- Texcraft, Inc.
- Southwest Bank
- Home Sweet Homan
- Wundertre
- Stewart & Stevenson
RIBS
- Outdoor Chef
- Lubbock Firefighters #2
- Lubbock County Texas Farm Bureau
- Great Plains Distributors #1 Coors
- Gaona House Flippers LLC
- Great Plains Distributors #2 Dos Equis
- Coca Cola Southwest Beverages #2
- First United Bank
- Wundertre
BRISKET
- Hurricane Beach Car Wash
- West Texas Land Guys #2
- Lubbock Firefighters #2
- Yates Flooring Center
- Impact Collision Center
- LBK Roofing LLC
- Atmos Energy
- South Plains Electric Cooperative
- Happy State Bank
DESSERT
- West Texas Land Guys #2
- Hurricane Beach Car Wash
- Yates Flooring Center
- West Texas Land Guys #1
- Outdoor Chef
- WesTech Plumbing
- Lubbock Firefighters #1
- West Texas Land Guys #3
- First United Bank