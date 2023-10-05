LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday afternoon, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted its 24th annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff. Almost 100 teams competed in six cookoff categories: bloody mary, beans, pork ribs, brisket, dessert and a mystery challenge, pork belly.

Below are the teams that recieved top awards:

BLOODY MARY

  1. West Texas Land Guys #2
  2. West Texas Land Guys #1
  3. Atmos Energy
  4. West Texas Land Guys #3
  5. Outdoor Chef
  6. Gery Joy Health & Life
  7. Firetrol Protection Systems
  8. Great Plains Distributors #1 – Coors
  9. One Guy from Italy – University

BEANS 

  1. Terracon
  2. Hurricane Beach Car Wash
  3. Great Plains Distributors #2 – Dos Equis
  4. Lubbock Firefighters #1
  5. Acme Electric Team #1
  6. Outdoor Chef
  7. Overhead Door Co. #2
  8. Caprock Behavioral Solutions
  9. Lubbock Firefighters #2

MYSTERY: PORK BELLY 

  1. Madewell
  2. Gaona House Flippers LLC
  3. Rosas Financial Solutions
  4. West Texas Land Guys #3
  5. Texcraft, Inc.
  6. Southwest Bank
  7. Home Sweet Homan
  8. Wundertre
  9. Stewart & Stevenson 

RIBS 

  1. Outdoor Chef
  2. Lubbock Firefighters #2
  3. Lubbock County Texas Farm Bureau
  4. Great Plains Distributors #1 Coors
  5. Gaona House Flippers LLC
  6. Great Plains Distributors #2 Dos Equis
  7. Coca Cola Southwest Beverages #2
  8. First United Bank
  9. Wundertre

BRISKET 

  1. Hurricane Beach Car Wash
  2. West Texas Land Guys #2
  3. Lubbock Firefighters #2
  4. Yates Flooring Center
  5. Impact Collision Center
  6. LBK Roofing LLC
  7. Atmos Energy
  8. South Plains Electric Cooperative
  9. Happy State Bank

DESSERT 

  1. West Texas Land Guys #2
  2. Hurricane Beach Car Wash
  3. Yates Flooring Center
  4. West Texas Land Guys #1
  5. Outdoor Chef
  6. WesTech Plumbing
  7. Lubbock Firefighters #1
  8. West Texas Land Guys #3
  9. First United Bank