LUBBOCK, Texas — The Chilton Trail will officially launch in Lubbock breweries, bars and restaurants to offer participants the opportunity to explore Lubbock’s vibrant signature cocktail culture. Visit Lubbock announced on Friday the trail is set to launch on 806 day, August 6, 2023.

Participants who sign up at Visit Lubbock would receive an interactive mobile pass where they start their journey. The pass would serve as a guide detailing information about each participating venue.

Visitors would show a code to the cashier at each stop along the way to earn up to 1,000 points toward prize gifts along the trail. With 100 points, participants can receive a sticker. Participants who complete the entire trail will earn 1,000 points and receive a Chilton t-shirt.

The Chilton Trail aims to highlight the mixologists who have found innovative ways to twist the classic recipe. The trail promises to captivate the taste buds of both locals and visitors.

Participants can earn exclusive discounts from 11 Lubbock restaurants, bars and distilleries including, The Funky Door Bistro & Wine Room, Chimy’s, Blue Light Live, Bodine’s,Tom’s Daiquiri Place, Pinkerton’s Distillery and The West Table Kitchen & Bar.

Some discounts from the event include 50% off Chilton’s at The Midnight Shift, 50% pint of Chilton Gose at Two Docs Brewing Co., free upgrade to Tito’s Vodka at The Brewery LBK and The West Table as well as $8.06 Chilton’s (originally $13) at Shotgun Sue’s Saloon.

According to a tall tale, the Chilton was created in partnership by a Dr. Chilton and a Lubbock Country Club bartender on a hot West Texas day. The doctor ordered something refreshing and together, the two came up with the juice of a lemon and an ounce of vodka topped off with soda water and a salted rim, creating the Lubbock staple, the Chilton.

To sign up for the Chilton trail, click here.