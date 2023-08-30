LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian High School announced it has completed the installation of the brand-new AstroTurf football field, now named Masked Rider Capital Field, said a press release on Wednesday.

Coming from a TAPPS 3A State Football championship and 3A Henderson Cup championship, the school will be able to use the field for more events including band practices, school events and PE classes due to the low upkeep of the turf.

In addition to a new turf field, the school also installed all new fencing around the stadium as well as new LED lighting that will be brighter and use less power than the previous lights.

Lubbock Christian High School worked with Symmetry Sports from Mount Pleasant, Texas to install the turf, said the press release.

The turf products the school chose makes the field among the safest football fields in the country, the press release said.

“This field is first-class in every facet, and we are grateful for the team at Masked Rider Capital for their investment into the exciting future of Lubbock Christian School! The field will be a tremendous blessing not only to our K-12 student body but also for Lubbock at large as we will continue to host numerous youth leagues that support our wonderful community,” said Athletic Director, Chris Softley.