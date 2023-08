LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced in a press release that its Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council would hold a public hearing related to Unified Code Development.

According to the release, the hearing would discuss ways to ” amend the Unified Development Code… and zoning map” but wasn’t limited to amendments.

The hearing was set to take place at 1314 Avenue K on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.