LUBBOCK, Texas – A battle between determined residents and some ambitious developers led us right back to Citizens Tower Tuesday for a very important vote.

At the beginning of the month, the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) recommended approval of the proposed student housing across from the Texas Tech University (TTU) campus. The most recent plan includes 600 beds and 500 covered parking spots.

The next obstacle for developers would be getting approval from the Lubbock City Council. Since this case was so controversial, it required a supermajority vote – meaning 6 out of 7 council members would have to vote in favor of the request for it to be approved.

“It would take six votes to carry, they only got two,” said Don Richards, chairman of the Tech Terrace UNIT ad hoc committee. “The council basically voted for the Tech Terrace Neighborhood Association, five votes to two votes.”

The five votes against the plan for student apartments in Tech Terrace brought the controversial project to a halt for now.

“We’re thrilled,” said Sheryl Gonzales, a 28-year Tech Terrace resident. “You’re not supposed to cheer or clap, but it was very hard not to do that, and mine personally was tears of joy. I’m just I’m so thankful.”

Strong opposition to the zoning request was clear in this vote. Councilman Steve Massengale was one of two council members in the minority.

“A lot of comments were made on both sides of the case,” Massengale said. “The neighborhood was very well organized and voiced their opposition. At the end of the day, it failed, two to five. I voted for it, and the reason I voted for it was because of the way it’s currently zoned. There are so many things, in my opinion, that could impact the neighborhood so much more negatively, without a zoning case.”

Richard Murphy has lived in Tech Terrace for nearly 15 years. He said many residents, like him, felt the project near 19th St. and Boston Ave. threatened the area’s vibrant history.

“We love our neighborhood, but it’s also fragile,” Murphy said. “It’s fragile, in part, because of its location. To have a neighborhood that has such a balance between students and not students right next to a major university. Students are wonderful, but it would be a student neighborhood, and many of us in the neighborhood thought that this project threatened that balance severely.”

While their fight has been tough, these neighbors know it isn’t a done deal just yet.

“We’re still prepared to address anything that happens,” Richards said. “We don’t think this is the right project for the neighborhood.”

Thomas Payne would shock everyone at Citizens Tower on Tuesday when he announced he was the new project developer. Even though this specific case was voted down, developers can still submit a new application to the city at any time. That’s because P&Z recommended approval. If P&Z had not recommended approval, the developer would have to wait another year to reapply.

“We have a long history with Mr. Payne,” Massengale said. “He’s been very successful and done a lot of great things in our community. To me, that added a nuance to the case that if you could sit down and possibly review, revise it to the point that it might be more palatable to the neighborhood, I thought that would be worth it.”

Payne said he will be back, and this certainly will not be the last time we see a zoning case or interest developing on that property across from the Texas Tech campus.