LUBBOCK, Texas – The code administration department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in Carter Coffey and Skyview neighborhoods on Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The boundaries of the exercise will be Regis Street, North MLK Boulevard, North Look 289 and North Ash Avenue.

Photo courtesy of the City of Lubbock

The exercise is set to identify violations relating to junked vehicles, weeds and trash, substandard housing and zoning. Code administration will be talking to the public about the types of violations, citing violations and possibly decreasing violations.

A roll-off container will be available at the scene for citizens to dispose of bulky items. An office will be set up at 1112 Regis Street to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and the City of Lubbock services.