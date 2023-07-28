LUBBOCK, Texas — Members of the Lubbock community are coming together to organize a weekend of events to benefit Coty Isbell.

Although Isbell is usually the one to step-up and help others, his cancer diagnosis ignited those close to him to help out in any way they can.

Andy Keyes and Trevor Cook, who helped organize the events spoke highly of Isbell. He has “always come out and helped out” at events at Cook’s, said Cook. Coty is “always helping everybody,” he continued. Keyes added “he’s helped people and they don’t even know it.”

The weekend to benefit Isbell starts out on Friday, August 18 with a barrel race at the Texas Tech Equestrian Center, then continues at the same location on Saturday with #11 slide team roping competition and ends at Cook’s Garage with a silent auction and concert.

Isbell is from O’Donnell, Texas. Some describe him as a “genuine Texas man.” “He has a huge heart,” Keyes said.

The rodeo events are set to have belt buckles, breast collars, headstalls and reins for prizes. Admission to the rodeo events are free to the public and will have vendors and food trucks. If you would like to compete in the events, you can show up alone and get matched with a partner, or you can show up with a partner. The Texas Tech Rodeo team has been a huge part of organizing and donating items for the event.

The silent auction and concert in the bus barn Cook’s Garage will be held on Sunday, August 20. The event is set to have live music from William Clark Green, the Hub City Drifters and Ox Martin. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m. and the silent auction and live music will soon follow. The silent auction closes at 5:00 p.m. and the live auction and raffle winner will be announced shortly after. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or online for $25.

Proceeds from the events will go towards the High Cotton Relief Fund and then will be given to Isbell. The High Cotton Relief Fund is a non-profit dedicated to help out those in need in the agriculture industry. The fund has helped out people in the South Plains area including Idalou, Brownfield and Matador.

Keyes encouraged the community to come and support the event. He said “Coty would do anything for a complete stranger.”

“The world is a better place with Coty in it. He’s a good kid. He’s helped out so many people and now we want to do our part to help,” said Keyes.

If you would like to see more details about the event, click here.