LUBBOCK, Texas – Star Comics on 34th Street will have a Halloween Comic Fest sale on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All $1 comics are buy one and get four free during the month of October, Star Comics said. The store will also have free “Trick or Treat” comics on Saturday while supplies last.

Star Comics will run additional sales during its Halloween sale. The store also has graphic novels available to purchase.

To see reading recommendations, visit Star Comics’ Facebook page here.