LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock-Cooper ISD partnered with Secured Tech Solutions to sell district-used devices to community members, said a social media post on Wednesday.

The devices available at the sale include AppleTVs and iPads, the post said.

The buyback sale would end on August 15 at 11:59 p.m. and would only be available for purchase through the link here.

Customers can purchase up to five devices. At checkout, there will be an option to purchase new cases, headphones and chargers when customers scroll down to “add to cart” options.

Devices are warranted, processed and sold by Secured Tech Solutions and cannot be purchased directly from the district or from the LCISD Technology Department, said the post.