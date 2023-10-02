LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper ISD announced on social media on Monday it has received information regarding the Woodrow Road expansion project from Lubbock County officials.

The first phase of the project is set to begin on Monday, October 9 with a completion date set at September 26, 2026. This phase of the project will cover Woodrow Road from US 87 to Indiana Avenue, Lubbock-Cooper ISD said.

The speed limit while in the construction zone will be no higher than 40 mph. A large portion of the construction is a designated school zone, and the speed limit will be lower when the school zone lights are on, Lubbock-Cooper ISD said.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD wants to remind drivers that it does not own any part of Woodrow Road, nor has any jurisdiction over this project. The school district said it is only able to relay information to parents in the district. If you have any questions about the project, timeline, or traffic routes, contact the Texas Department of Transportation Lubbock District. Specific contact information can be found at the link here.

TxDOT ensured there would be a two-way traffic flow on Woodrow Road for the duration of the project. Lubbock-Cooper ISD asked parents and student drivers to use increased caution when traveling through the construction zone.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD said it will share updates on the project as it becomes available.