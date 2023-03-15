LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District announced in a social media post on Monday award-winning country artist, Ashley McBryde would be performing at Cook’s Garage on May 13.

The post said tables are available for purchase and the concert would serve as a fundraiser for the students and staff of LCISD.

Former contestant of “The Voice” Corey Kent was announced to join McBryde for the performance.

The post also said if a person would like to purchase a table for the concert or was in need of more information they can send an email to lubbockcooperfoundation@gmail.