LUBBOCK, Texas — A nationwide decrease in COVID-19 cases led to restrictions being pulled back in major cities and even vaccine clinics closing, but with a new variant on the rise, people wonder what will happen next.

The strain BA.2 has been identified in 74 countries and 47 U.S. states, including Texas. However, City of Lubbock officials told KLBK News on Monday that they have not yet found cases in the area.

“Right now, we’re seeing in the United States that about 4% of COVID cases that they’re sending for genotyping are coming back positive with that variant. Three weeks ago, we were seeing less than 1%. So it is becoming more prevalent,” said Katherine Wells, the city’s director of public health.

The World Health Organization estimated BA.2 to be about 30% more contagious than the Omicron variant.

Early data also suggests that like Omicron, this new variant may bypass the immunity afforded by vaccines.

“However, it’s not quite a cause for concern. It’s something we are watching closely,” Wells explained.

Research also shows that testing for BA.2 isn’t as easy as previous variants.

“It originally had the name of “Stealth Omicron” because it wasn’t showing a positive test on some of the testing methodologies. They’ve identified which tests don’t work with the BA.2 and have moved to other testing platforms,” Wells said.

First, one must test positive for COVID. Then, with a positive sample, it may be sent off to a lab for additional testing to determine the variant.

Almost one month ago, Lubbock reported around 4,600 cases of the virus. Last week, the city only counted 222 cases — a staggering decrease of nearly 95%.

“We closed the mini hub site for vaccinations. [The] last day of operation was Saturday,” Wells said.

Vaccines will be available starting the week of February 28 at the health department in downtown Lubbock.

“The testing site will operate through Friday and we’re working on identifying another place in town to continue some of that testing,” she added.

The city said it hopes to make an announcement about a new location by the end of the week.