LUBBOCK, Texas — Civic Lubbock, Inc. is now accepting applications for the City of Lubbock, 2023 Cultural Arts Grant Program. The deadline to submit grant applications is June 1.

The 2023 grant cycle covers projects that take place between September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024.

The Cultural Arts Grants Program provides local non-profit cultural organizations with financial support for projects that promote Tourism and the Arts in Lubbock. Funding for the program comes from allocation of the Hotel Occupancy Tax which is generated from visitors who stay overnight in Lubbock.

A Cultural Arts Grant Workshop, is mandatory for first time applicants, which is set to be held on May 2 at 4:00 p.m. in room 104/105 of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The grant workshop is free.

First time applicants are defined as:

Any organization that has not applied for a Cultural Arts Grant in the past. An individual with any organization who has never completed a Cultural Arts Grant application.

The workshop is optional for past grant recipients. Those that planned to attend are encouraged to register for the workshop by calling 806-775-2267.