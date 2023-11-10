LUBBOCK, Texas — Delbert McDougal, 86, a Lubbock developer passed away on Friday, McDougal’s family confirmed.

McDougal was the master developer for the Overton Park project that started in 1999.

McDougal’s family said he “passed peacefully on [Friday] evening in the presence of his family.”

He was a “beloved father, ‘grandad’ and a central figure in Lubbock’s growth and prosperity,” said the McDougal family.

Learning hard work at a young age, McDougal laid the foundation for his family’s milti-million dollar apartment, property development, construction and realty company that transformed the Lubbock landscape, the McDougal family said.

The family requests prayers and respect for their privacy during this time.