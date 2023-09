LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Parks and Recreation announced on Friday it will host a Dog Day Howl-oween costume contest on Saturday, October 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the McAlister dog park.

The event includes games, a photo booth, treats and raffle tickets in addition to the costume contest.

The event is free and open to all ages, the City of Lubbock said.