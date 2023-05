LUBBOCK, Texas — Colimas Restaurant, a family-owned Mexican eatery in Lubbock announced on social media Friday it would close to, “pursue other interests.”

Colimas sold food varying from tacos and elotes to hot cheetos covered in cheese and raspas (snow cones).

In the social media post, Colimas said that it hoped to still offer catering services/events, but the restaurant will be closed for now.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out via phone call for comment, but was unable to reach the restaurant.