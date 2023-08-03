LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire near the 2000 block of Avenue L on Thursday around 9:42 a.m.

According to the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of fire was deemed to be arson.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic female, around 30 to 35 years old, 5’4” to 5’6” tall and about 100 to 120 lbs, LFR said. The suspect was also described wearing a black tank top, black shorts and black shoes.

When first responders arrived at the scene smoke was visible from a small single story residential structure and “pulled a hose line for fire attack and primary search,” said LFR.

Crews found a fire in a room near the structure and it was quickly put out.

LFR said that no injuries were reported at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or FirePrevention@MyLubbock.us.