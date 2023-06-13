LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue announced its burn building was completed in a press release on Tuesday. The building will allow an enhanced training experience for current and future firefighters.

The building is a 4-story multi-function training prop made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), said LFR.

The 5,000 square foot burn building features a 4-story training tower, a two and four-story interior stair and a five-story exterior stair. LFR said the building also features six burn rooms protected by Padgenite Super HD liner system, two forcible entry doors, 2 forcible entry windows, and more.