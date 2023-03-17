LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue is hiring non-certified, entry-level firefighters.

According to the application, candidates must be between 18 and 36, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be a citizen of the United States, pass a civil service exam, pass the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) and pass a medical physical.

The application closes at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Candidates must take the Probationary Firefighter Entrance Exam. You do not need to memorize anything for the test, however there is a study guide available at the end of the application. The test will be given on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall.

The application stated the starting salary is $29.58 an hour.

The eligibility list for the results of the exam will be effective from June 20, 2023 through June 20, 2024.

If you are interested in applying, you can access the application here.