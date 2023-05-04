LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Dawson, an injured Lubbock firefighter testified before the Texas Senate Committee on Business and Commerce on Thursday. He pushed for HB2468/SB1033, which would give injured first responders in Texas lifetime income benefits.

Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones after an incident in Lubbock on January 11, 2020. The incident killed Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, 27, and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill, 39.

In the testimony, Dawson spoke of how he is unable to physically provide for his family due to his injuries. He said that it has seriously changed his life.

“It has seriously changed my life, I have a 9-year-old daughter who is an active basketball player. It’s hard for me not to go out there and play basketball with my 9-year-old,” Dawson said.

He said that because of the current way the worker’s compensation works, that despite his injuries he was not qualified to receive those benefits.

“This bill will change the verbiage, to help any other first responders that get hurt. To be able to give them the benefits that they deserve. It means a lot to me,” Dawson said.

He said that he does not want anyone to go through the trouble that he had to go through to get worker’s compensation.

The Texas House approved of the “Matt Dawson Act”, if the bill is approved by the Texas Senate, it will go to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.