LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association competed in the “largest full gear on air stair climb in the world,” according to a social media post.

Jake McCain, LPFA president, told EverythingLubbock.com the team traveled to Seattle to compete against firefighters from all over the world.

In order for the LPFA team to attend the competition they had to raise around $300 per person for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, they raised around $1,700 total.

The annual competition took place on March 12, and 2,000 firefighters across the world participated. A total of 70 flights of stairs were climbed in full gear.

The LPFA team practiced for the competition in January to the competition date. McCain told EverythingLubbock.com the firefighters practiced by climbing a drill tower that was seven stories.

Reece Brazil, one of the firefighters of the LPFA team placed in the top third quarter.