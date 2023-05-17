LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Department announced in a social media post, this year’s Burgers & Badges event is set for June 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Clapp Park.

Through the event, the public will be able to meet local first responders and share a meal and conversation.

There will be free hamburgers, chips, and drinks for the first 1000 people. There will be a bounce house, games, and music at the event.

Well-behaved and leashed dogs are welcome at the event, said the social media post.

