LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Department announced in a social media post, this year’s Burgers & Badges event is set for June 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Clapp Park.

Through the event, the public will be able to meet local first responders and share a meal and conversation.

There will be free hamburgers, chips, and drinks for the first 1000 people. There will be a bounce house, games, and music at the event.

Well-behaved and leashed dogs are welcome at the event, said the social media post.

Agencies included:

  • Lubbock Police Department – Lubbock Police Community Engagement Unit
  • Texas Tech Police Department
  • Lubbock Christian University Police Department
  • Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Lubbock ISD Police Department