LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Department announced in a social media post, this year’s Burgers & Badges event is set for June 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Clapp Park.
Through the event, the public will be able to meet local first responders and share a meal and conversation.
There will be free hamburgers, chips, and drinks for the first 1000 people. There will be a bounce house, games, and music at the event.
Well-behaved and leashed dogs are welcome at the event, said the social media post.
Agencies included:
- Lubbock Police Department – Lubbock Police Community Engagement Unit
- Texas Tech Police Department
- Lubbock Christian University Police Department
- Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Lubbock ISD Police Department