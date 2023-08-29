LUBBOCK, Texas – GoGoGiri, a Japanese food truck that first opened in Lubbock in May of 2021, announced on social media that it will open its first brick-and-mortar location in Dallas on September 1.

GoGoGiri will remain at its location in Lubbock but will have an additional location in Dallas at 17421 Preston Road. The Dallas location will be open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the post said.

The restaurant said this expansion “marks an important step in our growth, we acknowledge that our roots lie deeply embedded in the Lubbock community.”

GoGoGiri was inspired to revolutionize the fast-food industry by combining Japanese classics with Texas fusion flavors curated for American audiences, the website said.

The GoGoGiri website said the restaurant aims to become a nationwide chain.

GoGoGiri is located at 3610 34th Street in Lubbock and open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.