LUBBOCK, Texas – A group of friends and family in Lubbock have organized a “Halloween hangout” for those in the community who are in need of a free meal.

Dominic Arguello told EverythingLubbock.com that the event is planned for October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at MC Overton Park at 14th Street and Avenue T.

Arguello said the event is set to have 400 sandwiches, chips and water all for free. The event will have a mini trunk or treat and give out bags of candy.

The event will have 25 pumpkins available for a pumpkin painting contest. Arguello said there will be a cash prize for the winner of the pumpkin painting contest.

Arguello said the event is not just limited to homeless people in Lubbock, but also those who are struggling and could use a free meal.

“Anyone is welcome to help,” Arguello said. Volunteers are encouraged to come to the event and help. Arguello said the group would be grateful for any donation whether it’s food or even money to help buy food.

Anyone is welcome to donate what they can to the event. However, Arguello said his group is not a non-profit and can not offer donors a tax exemption.

If you would like to volunteer or donate for the event, you can message Arguello here. If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can Venmo Arguello through the photo below.