LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will hold a Blitz Build kick off on Thursday March 30 at 2:00 p.m. on 3317 East Dartmouth Street, according to a press release. The event will officially announce the Blitz Build, which will kick off on Labor Day, September 4, through September 15. Lubbock Habitat volunteers and staff hope to build three homes in twelve days.

Lubbock Habitat is looking for help to reach their goal, said the press release, they are in need of sponsors and donations to fund the cost of construction and provide meals for volunteers. The press release stated at least 150 volunteers are needed each day to complete the construction in twelve days.

The Blitz Build happens every September to help Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to give people a safe place to live, said the press release.

“Affordable housing is a huge need in Lubbock. Habitat is attempting to build 4-6 homes a year and this Blitz Build is a fun and efficient way to help achieve that goal,” said Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves.

Lubbock Habitat runs the ReStore, located at 3630 50th Street, where they accept new and gently used furniture, appliances, decor and clothing. The press release said the proceeds from the ReStore are given back to support the Lubbock Habitat mission.

If you are interested in supporting the 2023 Blitz Build can contact Christy Reeves at creeves@lubbockhabitat.org.