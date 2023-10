LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hispanic Heritage Month concert will be held on October 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 402 North Inler Avenue.

The concert is set to feature “The Voice” Jay Perez, The Homeboyz, Mariachi Mi Tierra with special guest El Gallo Dez. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at Montelongos. Table reservations of six can be made Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling 806-745-3434.

