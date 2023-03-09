LUBBOCK, Texas – UMC Health System announced Thursday that two people from Lubbock will go on a journey to promote public awareness of organ donation.

UMC said Mark Scotch and his wife Lynn will be completing their fifth Organ Trail journey.

The send off was Thursday and as part of Mark’s journey, he is traveling to various cities throughout Texas before reaching Louisiana in the beginning of April.

The couple, both organ donors, are dedicated to organ donation and the impact it has to the lives of others, according to a press release.

“UMC Health System and UT Southwestern Medical Center have forged a partnership in kidney transplantation, bringing the strengths of both facilities together, creating a patient-centric culture and providing an unsurpassed level of innovative and compassionate care.” Said Melisa Castillo, Department Director of Ambulatory Care Center and Transplant Services.

For more information on the Organ Trail journey please go to www.markscotch.com