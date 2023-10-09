LUBBOCK, Texas – The Weird Space, Lubbock’s first immersive art gallery announced on social media it will host monthly markets featuring local vendors. The first “boo” market is set to take place on October 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 3225 50th Street.

The Weird Space launched at the end of June and opened its doors in October after the first phase of construction in the store was complete. Since its launch, the Weird Space has hosted a variety of events including Halloween and fall events.

You can sign up to be a vendor at the event through the link here.