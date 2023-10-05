LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock asked its citizens to donate carved pumpkins for the 15th annual Pumpkin Trail from October 26 through 29 at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at 4111 University Avenue.

Carved pumpkin drop-off will be on October 25 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and October 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. outside of the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum. Drop-off will be on the east side of the parking lot, near a sign that will say “DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE.” Pumpkin carvings must be family-friendly.

Lubbock said its goal for 2023 is 2,000 pumpkins and 65 displays. The more jack-o-lanters the city receives, the longer the trail will be.

This year, the community will have the opportunity to get involved with the Pumpkin Trail by participating in a pumpkin carving competition. The competition will be held at the Hodges Community Center on October 24 at 6:00 p.m. Participants are required to register for the competition at playlubbock.com.

In previous years, the event included 1,800 pumpkins and drew in over 25,000 visitors.