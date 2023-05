LUBBOCK, Texas — Doyle Vogler, a retired Lubbock Independent School District administrator passed away on Friday evening, according to a social media post from Lubbock ISD.

“The Lubbock ISD family is incredibly sad to hear about the unexpected passing this evening of beloved longtime mentor, teacher, and administrator Doyle Vogler” said the social media post from Lubbock ISD.

Vogler was the associate superintendent for Lubbock ISD.