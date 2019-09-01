Lubbock ISD asst. superintendent responds to how top 100 salaries are evaluated

LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com recently obtained the current salaries for every employee with Lubbock ISD. Here is how we decided to break it down.

The top 100 salaries was a way to shorten the data given to EverythingLubbock.com in response to an open records request, as well as a way to explain how the higher salaries were evaluated.

Look below for the top 100 salaries list

Rick Rodriguez, Lubbock ISD assistant superintendent of human resources, said the district’s Board of Trustees sets the superintendents salaries.

“Apart from that, we work with an organization called the Texas Association of School Boards,” he said. “[It] helps school districts across the state.”

With the help of the TASB, as well as conducting a salary survey annually with the district, Rodriguez said this is what helps with the compensation review that is then brought to the superintendent.

“Typically, the superintendent will go with what the market says,” said Rodriguez. “[However] the survey is a guide. It just helps us sort of stay in the parameters of where we need to be.”

“We want to be extremely competitive with our campus administration,” Rodriguez added.

The salaries are typically based on years of experience- that includes the experience of teaching and administrative- and the responsibility that is related to the positions in the top 100, said Rodriguez.

In terms of West Texas, Lubbock ISD either wants to stay slightly ahead or at least competitive, he said.

“The one thing for us to be proud of in the district is the amount of loyalty of employees to stay here in Lubbock.” -Rick Rodriguez, asst. superintendent

He said that he has worked in other districts in metropolitan areas where has seen people jump from school district to school district. As for Lubbock, Rodriguez said that’s not the case.

He said the employees with the district are committed to the children.

“That’s our value,” said Rodriguez. “The one thing for us to be proud of in the district is the amount of loyalty of employees to stay here in Lubbock.”

“We’re the ones creating the future doctors, lawyers and such,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also made a reference to recent changes from the state legislature that raised salaries in schools.

