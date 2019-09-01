Lubbock ISD asst. superintendent responds to how top 100 salaries are evaluated

Breaking News
Death toll in West Texas shooting rampage rises to 7
LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com recently obtained the current salaries for every employee with Lubbock ISD. Here is how we decided to break it down.

The top 100 salaries was a way to shorten the data given to EverythingLubbock.com in response to an open records request, as well as a way to explain how the higher salaries were evaluated.

Rick Rodriguez, Lubbock ISD assistant superintendent of human resources, said the district’s Board of Trustees sets the superintendents salaries.

“Apart from that, we work with an organization called the Texas Association of School Boards,” he said. “[It] helps school districts across the state.”

With the help of the TASB, as well as conducting a salary survey annually with the district, Rodriguez said this is what helps with the compensation review that is then brought to the superintendent.

“Typically, the superintendent will go with what the market says,” said Rodriguez. “[However] the survey is a guide. It just helps us sort of stay in the parameters of where we need to be.”

“We want to be extremely competitive with our campus administration,” Rodriguez added.

The salaries are typically based on years of experience- that includes the experience of teaching and administrative- and the responsibility that is related to the positions in the top 100, said Rodriguez.

In terms of West Texas, Lubbock ISD either wants to stay slightly ahead or at least competitive, he said.

“We want to be extremely competitive with our campus administration,” Rodriguez added. “Typically, if [an employee is] highly compensated that way, that’s because they’ve been in the district for a long time.”

“The one thing for us to be proud of in the district is the amount of loyalty of employees to stay here in Lubbock.”

-Rick Rodriguez, asst. superintendent

He said that he has worked in other districts in metropolitan areas where has seen people jump from school district to school district. As for Lubbock, Rodriguez said that’s not the case.

He said the employees with the district are committed to the children.

“That’s our value,” said Rodriguez. “The one thing for us to be proud of in the district is the amount of loyalty of employees to stay here in Lubbock.”

“We’re the ones creating the future doctors, lawyers and such,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also made a reference to recent changes from the state legislature that raised salaries in schools.

“We’re the ones creating the future doctors, lawyers and such,” said Rodriguez. “I thank our legislature for at least acknowledging the ability to compensate our teachers.”

Last NameFirst NameJob TitleBase Pay
RolloKathrynSuperintendent240,000.00
BaumJeffreyChief Financial Officer173,893.44
VoglerDoyleAssociate Superintendent173,893.44
RamirezLisaChief Innovation Officer169,461.58
RodriguezRicardoAssistant Superintendent Human Resources154,622.42
NanzRobertManager Bond Project140,000.00
AkinLynnAssistant Superintendent135,993.69
RieberMistyAssistant Superintendent Curriculum and Instruction132,973.88
JacksonDamonChief Technology Officer132,659.20
PurkeypileLesPrincipal121,794.47
YoungDouglasPrincipal121,794.47
MeeksMichaelExecutive Director Athletics119,545.37
ThompsonCarolynPrincipal119,410.72
StephenJuliaPrincipal118,568.64
AlexanderLoriPrincipal118,331.34
McCallDamonExecutive Principal118,331.34
PortwoodMelissaExecutive Principal118,331.34
StephensAmyExecutive Principal118,331.34
FingerKamiExecutive Director Special Education117,741.48
CraftBillyExecutive Director Facilities112,782.99
KlotzmanJefferyExecutive Director Communications & Community Relations112,039.50
WilbanksAngelicaPrincipal110,795.05
HutchinsonWayneAthletic Coordinator/Head Coach109,844.99
ParrSethAthletic Coordinator/Head Coach109,646.11
LandisWilliamDirector Campus Technology Support106,647.09
JacksonAnnaExecutive Director Professional Development106,045.93
LeftwichPamelaExecutive Director Research, Assessment and Accountability106,044.04
LoveGeorgePrincipal105,248.15
WyattJuliePrincipal104,394.24
DyeHeidiPrincipal101,643.45
BersetJillExecutive Director Career & Technology Education101,602.98
JohnsonDavidPrincipal101,291.57
StephenShaneAthletic Coordinator/Head Coach100,947.42
BrownfieldKellyPrincipal100,644.53
WallerNinaDirector Finance99,991.39
GossettEricDirector Payroll99,672.78
ThorntonKarenPrincipal99,517.11
LewisKelleyDirector Purchasing & Contracted Services98,999.30
LovelaceWilliamDirector  District Technology Support98,983.39
HuberChrisPrincipal98,782.29
TouchstoneRubyPrincipal Assistant98,678.33
CluleyJosephAthletic Coordinator/Head Coach98,445.60
BawcomDouglasDirector Human Resources Secondary97,828.69
LoudWonderfulDirector Human Resources Elementary97,828.53
RiewePhilipPrincipal96,789.34
McGannMaryPrincipal96,235.59
ColemanDruePrincipal96,000.28
BratcherShellyCoordinator SP ED Quadrant95,881.86
JanuaryPaulaPrincipal95,566.63
BabcockMichaelExecutive Director Fine Arts95,500.82
ArcherCatherinePrincipal94,868.29
WoodardOthaDistrict Hearing Officer93,648.05
MartinezJohnPrincipal93,645.43
NeebPhillipPrincipal93,593.65
WeatherbeeJohnnaCoordinator School Support Services93,593.29
BooeKevinPrincipal92,506.59
MedranoEdwinaPrincipal Assistant92,153.76
ConkwrightRobinPrincipal91,618.41
GarfieldJamesDirector Assistant Athletics91,254.42
SessomCharlotteDirector Counseling & College Career Readiness91,175.32
MakutaMartiPrincipal91,026.65
NewmanJustinPrincipal90,998.90
ParkerNancyPrincipal Assistant90,416.09
JohnsonJimmyDirector Assistant Athletics90,377.47
ThomasThomasPrincipal90,205.91
MannKarlaPrincipal90,147.15
MullinsDathanCoordinator Infrastructure89,876.95
CarterStacyDirector School Safety & Security89,428.20
MendezOfeliaPrincipal88,135.48
CottonJoshlynPrincipal87,875.85
FeaginEllenCoordinator Special Education87,811.40
SumnersStaciPrincipal87,586.57
BryantElizabethDirector REACH Program86,754.76
WheelerPaulPrincipal Assistant86,585.12
ScifresJodyChief of Police86,291.23
TidwellTeresaCoordinator Information Systems85,999.78
LatimerPatsyPrincipal85,642.97
BowmanYvonnePrincipal85,328.83
BurksDavidaPrincipal85,328.83
NeebDenisePrincipal85,328.83
SanchezJorgePrincipal85,328.83
SessomBryanDirector ECI DEBT85,000.81
AnsleyLeslieDiagnostician84,458.46
AguilarJulioPrincipal Assistant84,155.30
JenningsShayCoordinator Budgets83,753.61
HurstStacyPrincipal83,608.97
KimbleyAmeliaPrincipal83,608.97
GillespieCatherinePrincipal83,606.58
CallisonKimberlyPrincipal83,606.44
MartinStaceyPrincipal Assistant83,462.32
KingDanaCoordinator Special Services82,831.21
GarciaVincentPrincipal Assistant82,138.00
AndrewsTimothyCoordinator82,106.35
LayBrandiPrincipal81,852.82
UnderwoodJaciPrincipal81,852.82
SifritBrucePrincipal Assistant81,606.28
WaldenJenniferPrincipal Assistant81,606.28
SilvasSylviaCounselor81,512.10
StewartJamesPrincipal Associate81,425.45
JohnstonBryceCoordinator Technology Deployments81,284.52

