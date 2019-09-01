Lubbock ISD asst. superintendent responds to how top 100 salaries are evaluated

LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com recently obtained the current salaries for every employee with Lubbock ISD. Here is how we decided to break it down.
The top 100 salaries was a way to shorten the data given to EverythingLubbock.com in response to an open records request, as well as a way to explain how the higher salaries were evaluated.
Look below for the top 100 salaries list
Rick Rodriguez, Lubbock ISD assistant superintendent of human resources, said the district’s Board of Trustees sets the superintendents salaries.
“Apart from that, we work with an organization called the Texas Association of School Boards,” he said. “[It] helps school districts across the state.”
With the help of the TASB, as well as conducting a salary survey annually with the district, Rodriguez said this is what helps with the compensation review that is then brought to the superintendent.
“Typically, the superintendent will go with what the market says,” said Rodriguez. “[However] the survey is a guide. It just helps us sort of stay in the parameters of where we need to be.”
The salaries are typically based on years of experience- that includes the experience of teaching and administrative- and the responsibility that is related to the positions in the top 100, said Rodriguez.
In terms of West Texas, Lubbock ISD either wants to stay slightly ahead or at least competitive, he said.
“We want to be extremely competitive with our campus administration,” Rodriguez added. “Typically, if [an employee is] highly compensated that way, that’s because they’ve been in the district for a long time.”
He said that he has worked in other districts in metropolitan areas where has seen people jump from school district to school district. As for Lubbock, Rodriguez said that’s not the case.
He said the employees with the district are committed to the children.
“That’s our value,” said Rodriguez. “The one thing for us to be proud of in the district is the amount of loyalty of employees to stay here in Lubbock.”
Rodriguez also made a reference to recent changes from the state legislature that raised salaries in schools.
“We’re the ones creating the future doctors, lawyers and such,” said Rodriguez. “I thank our legislature for at least acknowledging the ability to compensate our teachers.”
|Last Name
|First Name
|Job Title
|Base Pay
|Rollo
|Kathryn
|Superintendent
|240,000.00
|Baum
|Jeffrey
|Chief Financial Officer
|173,893.44
|Vogler
|Doyle
|Associate Superintendent
|173,893.44
|Ramirez
|Lisa
|Chief Innovation Officer
|169,461.58
|Rodriguez
|Ricardo
|Assistant Superintendent Human Resources
|154,622.42
|Nanz
|Robert
|Manager Bond Project
|140,000.00
|Akin
|Lynn
|Assistant Superintendent
|135,993.69
|Rieber
|Misty
|Assistant Superintendent Curriculum and Instruction
|132,973.88
|Jackson
|Damon
|Chief Technology Officer
|132,659.20
|Purkeypile
|Les
|Principal
|121,794.47
|Young
|Douglas
|Principal
|121,794.47
|Meeks
|Michael
|Executive Director Athletics
|119,545.37
|Thompson
|Carolyn
|Principal
|119,410.72
|Stephen
|Julia
|Principal
|118,568.64
|Alexander
|Lori
|Principal
|118,331.34
|McCall
|Damon
|Executive Principal
|118,331.34
|Portwood
|Melissa
|Executive Principal
|118,331.34
|Stephens
|Amy
|Executive Principal
|118,331.34
|Finger
|Kami
|Executive Director Special Education
|117,741.48
|Craft
|Billy
|Executive Director Facilities
|112,782.99
|Klotzman
|Jeffery
|Executive Director Communications & Community Relations
|112,039.50
|Wilbanks
|Angelica
|Principal
|110,795.05
|Hutchinson
|Wayne
|Athletic Coordinator/Head Coach
|109,844.99
|Parr
|Seth
|Athletic Coordinator/Head Coach
|109,646.11
|Landis
|William
|Director Campus Technology Support
|106,647.09
|Jackson
|Anna
|Executive Director Professional Development
|106,045.93
|Leftwich
|Pamela
|Executive Director Research, Assessment and Accountability
|106,044.04
|Love
|George
|Principal
|105,248.15
|Wyatt
|Julie
|Principal
|104,394.24
|Dye
|Heidi
|Principal
|101,643.45
|Berset
|Jill
|Executive Director Career & Technology Education
|101,602.98
|Johnson
|David
|Principal
|101,291.57
|Stephen
|Shane
|Athletic Coordinator/Head Coach
|100,947.42
|Brownfield
|Kelly
|Principal
|100,644.53
|Waller
|Nina
|Director Finance
|99,991.39
|Gossett
|Eric
|Director Payroll
|99,672.78
|Thornton
|Karen
|Principal
|99,517.11
|Lewis
|Kelley
|Director Purchasing & Contracted Services
|98,999.30
|Lovelace
|William
|Director District Technology Support
|98,983.39
|Huber
|Chris
|Principal
|98,782.29
|Touchstone
|Ruby
|Principal Assistant
|98,678.33
|Cluley
|Joseph
|Athletic Coordinator/Head Coach
|98,445.60
|Bawcom
|Douglas
|Director Human Resources Secondary
|97,828.69
|Loud
|Wonderful
|Director Human Resources Elementary
|97,828.53
|Riewe
|Philip
|Principal
|96,789.34
|McGann
|Mary
|Principal
|96,235.59
|Coleman
|Drue
|Principal
|96,000.28
|Bratcher
|Shelly
|Coordinator SP ED Quadrant
|95,881.86
|January
|Paula
|Principal
|95,566.63
|Babcock
|Michael
|Executive Director Fine Arts
|95,500.82
|Archer
|Catherine
|Principal
|94,868.29
|Woodard
|Otha
|District Hearing Officer
|93,648.05
|Martinez
|John
|Principal
|93,645.43
|Neeb
|Phillip
|Principal
|93,593.65
|Weatherbee
|Johnna
|Coordinator School Support Services
|93,593.29
|Booe
|Kevin
|Principal
|92,506.59
|Medrano
|Edwina
|Principal Assistant
|92,153.76
|Conkwright
|Robin
|Principal
|91,618.41
|Garfield
|James
|Director Assistant Athletics
|91,254.42
|Sessom
|Charlotte
|Director Counseling & College Career Readiness
|91,175.32
|Makuta
|Marti
|Principal
|91,026.65
|Newman
|Justin
|Principal
|90,998.90
|Parker
|Nancy
|Principal Assistant
|90,416.09
|Johnson
|Jimmy
|Director Assistant Athletics
|90,377.47
|Thomas
|Thomas
|Principal
|90,205.91
|Mann
|Karla
|Principal
|90,147.15
|Mullins
|Dathan
|Coordinator Infrastructure
|89,876.95
|Carter
|Stacy
|Director School Safety & Security
|89,428.20
|Mendez
|Ofelia
|Principal
|88,135.48
|Cotton
|Joshlyn
|Principal
|87,875.85
|Feagin
|Ellen
|Coordinator Special Education
|87,811.40
|Sumners
|Staci
|Principal
|87,586.57
|Bryant
|Elizabeth
|Director REACH Program
|86,754.76
|Wheeler
|Paul
|Principal Assistant
|86,585.12
|Scifres
|Jody
|Chief of Police
|86,291.23
|Tidwell
|Teresa
|Coordinator Information Systems
|85,999.78
|Latimer
|Patsy
|Principal
|85,642.97
|Bowman
|Yvonne
|Principal
|85,328.83
|Burks
|Davida
|Principal
|85,328.83
|Neeb
|Denise
|Principal
|85,328.83
|Sanchez
|Jorge
|Principal
|85,328.83
|Sessom
|Bryan
|Director ECI DEBT
|85,000.81
|Ansley
|Leslie
|Diagnostician
|84,458.46
|Aguilar
|Julio
|Principal Assistant
|84,155.30
|Jennings
|Shay
|Coordinator Budgets
|83,753.61
|Hurst
|Stacy
|Principal
|83,608.97
|Kimbley
|Amelia
|Principal
|83,608.97
|Gillespie
|Catherine
|Principal
|83,606.58
|Callison
|Kimberly
|Principal
|83,606.44
|Martin
|Stacey
|Principal Assistant
|83,462.32
|King
|Dana
|Coordinator Special Services
|82,831.21
|Garcia
|Vincent
|Principal Assistant
|82,138.00
|Andrews
|Timothy
|Coordinator
|82,106.35
|Lay
|Brandi
|Principal
|81,852.82
|Underwood
|Jaci
|Principal
|81,852.82
|Sifrit
|Bruce
|Principal Assistant
|81,606.28
|Walden
|Jennifer
|Principal Assistant
|81,606.28
|Silvas
|Sylvia
|Counselor
|81,512.10
|Stewart
|James
|Principal Associate
|81,425.45
|Johnston
|Bryce
|Coordinator Technology Deployments
|81,284.52