LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District was selected to partner with The Holdsworth Center, an Austin-based nonprofit focused on leadership in public education, to build stronger principals.

Lubbock ISD was among seven districts across the state selected to participate in the program.

“Lubbock ISD demonstrated a strong commitment to developing leaders and a growth mindset around learning new concepts,” said Dr. Lindsay Whorton, president of The Holdsworth Center.

Lubbock ISD leaders would participate in a two-year District Leadership and Campus Leadership Programs to receive the tools and resources needed to grow their skills and drive positive change.