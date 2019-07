LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD officials are asking for help from the public in locating a golf cart that was stolen on July 8 from PlainsCapital Park.

It is a brand-new, Cushman Hauler 800X gas-powered golf cart and is valued at $9,000. The cart belongs to the LISD athletic department.

The school district requests that anybody who has information to contact Lubbock ISD Police at (806) 219-0200.

Use the video link above to see security footage released by Lubbock ISD.