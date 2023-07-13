LUBBOCK, Texas – Police were called to a residence on 50th Street for a civil disturbance on Tuesday evening, said a report from the Lubbock County Police Department.

The police report said the suspect was upset because the dog made a mess at the residence. Two victims, who were in the residence at the time, began arguing with the suspect. At some point in the argument, the report said the suspect left the room and returned holding a small hatchet.

A victim said the suspect swung the hatchet towards another victim, but did not make physical contact, according to the report. The victim stated he was able to get the hatchet away from the suspect, the report said.

A third victim was contacted by family members stating the suspect and two victims were about to fight, so he quickly arrived at the house, said the report. The victim saw the suspect and one victim having a physical altercation and managed to separate them by taking the suspect to the ground, said the report. While he was trying to separate the fight, the report said he was punched by the suspect in the left cheek.

The suspect was booked to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with Aggravated Assault and Assault.