LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, May 17, the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office and the Texas Department of Public Safety will deliver Lubbock Meals on Wheels, said a press release.

Deliveries will kick-off at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels office between 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., said the press release. Lubbock Meals on Wheels feeds over 800 homebound people in the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities.

May 15 is Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, which makes this week National Police Week. The press release encourages everyone to show their appreciation to Lubbock peace officers not only this week, but every week. Peace officers put their lives on the line everyday to support our community.