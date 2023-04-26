LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock lawmaker who is the Budget Committee Chairman, Jodey Arrington was among many of the House Republicans on Wednesday who raised the government’s legal debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for strict spending restrictions, according to Associated Press.

The bill’s firm spending restrictions include to recover unspent COVID-19 funds, impose stricter work requirements for recipients of government aid, stop student loan forgiveness and end renewable energy tax breaks that Biden signed last year.

Arrington said in a press release on Wednesday, “Our conference came together to pass the only plan in Washington that will tackle the debt ceiling, stop excessive federal spending and inflation, and put our country back on track for sustained economic growth.”

The bill was passed 217-215, according to the Associated Press. The current US debt is $31 trillion, Arrington claims this bill will “save taxpayers trillions of dollars.”

Biden threatened to veto the Republicans package, said the Associated Press. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and many other Democrats believe this bill is “unacceptable.”