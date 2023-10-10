LUBBOCK, Texas — House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington released a statement on Tuesday regarding the Hamas attacks against Israel.

View the full statement below.

“The horrific and barbaric attacks perpetrated by Hamas are evil. Evil cannot be tolerated – it must be eliminated.

Israel’s greatest security threat is Iran, through the support of their terrorist proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, which has only intensified under the Biden Administration’s policy of appeasement and retreat from the Maximum Pressure campaign.

Weakness invites aggression, and the flawed and feckless policies of this Administration have provoked aggression and emboldened our adversaries.

We must demonstrate zero tolerance for terrorists and those who support them and stand unwaveringly with our ally Israel.”