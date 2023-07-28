LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, Chairman of the House Committee, Jodey Arrington took to the floor to voice his “strong opposition to list Lesser Prairie-Chickens on the Endangered Species List, said a press release.

Listing Prairie Chickens as endangered on the Endangered Species Act would shut down private conservation efforts, impose new requirements on farmers and ranchers and expose farmers to litigation and lawsuits for routine farming activities, said the press release.

“This isn’t about the [Lesser] Prairie-Chicken, this is about political chickens, who pander to the Left’s extreme climate agenda, and, as a result, we are compromising not only our economic strength and our national security, but America’s leadership in the world! This is insane!” Jodey Arrington said.